Tirupati Laddu row: Why CM Chandrababu Naidu set up SIT when he got evidence? asks Vellampalli

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the ‘baseless’ allegations being levelled against the previous YSRC government over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in preparation of Srivari Laddu Prasadam, by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao asked why the TDP-led NDA government has formed SIT to probe it.

“When it got evidence, it could straight away make an arrest. It is clear that the coalition government is engaged in diversion politics. If there was any adulteration at Tirumala, it happened during the TDP regime only. The TTD Executive Officer’s version and that of the Chief Minister pertaining to the use of adulterated ghee are contradictory in nature,” he said, while speaking to mediapersons on Sunday.

Vellampalli accused Naidu of spreading a false propaganda about the purity of Tirumala laddus and warned him that he should eventually face consequences for misleading the public.

The YSRC leader also flayed Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating that he has been using his spiritual fasting as a distraction to cover up Naidu’s false claims.

He pointed out the contradiction of Pawan Kalyan claiming to be a champion of Sanatana Dharma while continuing to wear shoes and act in films during his penance.

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath echoed these views, stating that Naidu has relied on diversion tactics to mislead the public from his failures, especially pertaining to the adulteration of Laddu Prasadam.

He challenged Naidu to seek a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court’s purview if he has genuine intentions. Instead, Amarnath claimed that Naidu was hiding behind SIT investigation out of fear of a proper inquiry.