TDP-BJP dispute over New Year banners leads to tension in Dharmavaram

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed for sometime in Mudigubba mandal of Dharmavaram Assembly constituency when followers of BJP leader Varadapuram Suri erected flexes with photos of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh extending New Year greetings to the people.

TDP activists of the mandal objected to it, which ensued a verbal duel between the two groups and a scuffle.

According to reports reaching the district headquarters, Suri shifted his loyalties to the BJP from TDP after the YSRC came to power in the State.

TDP leaders claimed that they had been fighting against the ruling YSRC government’s anti-people policies for the past four-and-a-half years in the region. Now, Suri and his associates were trying to attract the attention of TDP leadership by setting up banners and flexes, they said.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, TDP activists reportedly vandalised flexes arranged by Suri group.

