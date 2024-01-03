27 Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh get new YSRC in-charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In its second reshuffle, the YSRC announced in-charges for 24 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha segments on Tuesday night. Earlier, the ruling party had appointed in-charges for 11 Assembly constituencies. One of the major changes came in Anakapalle, where Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has been replaced with Malasala Bharath Kumar. Sources said Amarnath would be accommodated elsewhere in the next list.

Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose’s son Pilli Suryaprakash has been made the in-charge of Ramachandrapuram constituency. Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashri Charan has been shifted to Penukonda, while current Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah will replace her in Kalyandurgam. Former minister and Penukonda MLA Mallagundla Shankar Narayana has been made the in-charge of Anantapur Lok Sabha seat.

Former MP from Guntakal in Anantapur district J Shanta, who joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Tuesday, has been made the in-charge for the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat. She belongs to the Valmiki community. Paderu MLA K Bhagyalakshi has been appointed as the in-charge for Araku Lok Sabha seat, replacing Goddeti Madhavi. The latter has been made in-charge of the Araku Assembly constituency.

Tale Rajesh, a doctor by profession, will replace Kambala Jogulu, to become the in-charge for Rajam. Jogulu has been shifted to Payakaraopeta, replacing incumbent Golla Babu Rao. East Godavari Zilla Parishad chairperson Vipparthi Venu Gopal has been made the in-charge for SC reserved constituency P Ganavaram, replacing K Chitti Babu. Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta has been made in-charge for Pithapuram and veteran leader Thota Narasimham has been appointed as in-charge of Jagampeta on expected lines.

Varapula Subba Rao has been made in-charge of Prathipadu, while Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharath will now be the in-charge of the Rajahmundry Assembly constituency. Ch Venu Gopala Krishna, BC Welfare Minister, has been shifted to Rajahmundry Rural from Ramachandrapuram.

Tellam Balaraju’s wife Tellam Rajyalakshmi replaced him as in-charge of the Polavaram (ST) constituency. BS Maqbool Ahamed will be the new in-charge of Kadiri in Anantapur district, replacing Sidda Reddy. Machani Chandrasekhara will replace Chenna Kesava Reddy as the in-charge of Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district. Sheik Noor Fathima will replace her father Musthafa in Guntur East. Meanwhile, senior YSRC leader Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar has been appointed as in-charge of Yerragondapalem, which is being currently held by Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh.

M Visweswara Raju, an advocate by profession, has been appointed as in-charge of Paderu Assembly constituency. Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has been made the in-charge of Vijayawada Central, currently represented by Malladi Vishnu. Corporator Sheik Asif has replaced Srinivasa Rao. After announcing the names, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the rejig has been done in a bid to ensure that the party wins all 175 Assembly and 25 LS seats.

“At the same time, we have ensured that social equilibrium has been maintained. The candidates’ popularity and winning chances were also taken into consideration,” he added. Stating that some of the current MLAs have been replaced, while others have been moved to other segments, he asserted that the party will avail the services of all leaders and that no one will be ignored. Further, Botcha sought everybody’s cooperation in ensuring that YSRC romps home in the 2024 elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In its second reshuffle, the YSRC announced in-charges for 24 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha segments on Tuesday night. Earlier, the ruling party had appointed in-charges for 11 Assembly constituencies. One of the major changes came in Anakapalle, where Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has been replaced with Malasala Bharath Kumar. Sources said Amarnath would be accommodated elsewhere in the next list. Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose’s son Pilli Suryaprakash has been made the in-charge of Ramachandrapuram constituency. Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashri Charan has been shifted to Penukonda, while current Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah will replace her in Kalyandurgam. Former minister and Penukonda MLA Mallagundla Shankar Narayana has been made the in-charge of Anantapur Lok Sabha seat. Former MP from Guntakal in Anantapur district J Shanta, who joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Tuesday, has been made the in-charge for the Hindupur Lok Sabha seat. She belongs to the Valmiki community. Paderu MLA K Bhagyalakshi has been appointed as the in-charge for Araku Lok Sabha seat, replacing Goddeti Madhavi. The latter has been made in-charge of the Araku Assembly constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tale Rajesh, a doctor by profession, will replace Kambala Jogulu, to become the in-charge for Rajam. Jogulu has been shifted to Payakaraopeta, replacing incumbent Golla Babu Rao. East Godavari Zilla Parishad chairperson Vipparthi Venu Gopal has been made the in-charge for SC reserved constituency P Ganavaram, replacing K Chitti Babu. Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta has been made in-charge for Pithapuram and veteran leader Thota Narasimham has been appointed as in-charge of Jagampeta on expected lines. Varapula Subba Rao has been made in-charge of Prathipadu, while Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharath will now be the in-charge of the Rajahmundry Assembly constituency. Ch Venu Gopala Krishna, BC Welfare Minister, has been shifted to Rajahmundry Rural from Ramachandrapuram. Tellam Balaraju’s wife Tellam Rajyalakshmi replaced him as in-charge of the Polavaram (ST) constituency. BS Maqbool Ahamed will be the new in-charge of Kadiri in Anantapur district, replacing Sidda Reddy. Machani Chandrasekhara will replace Chenna Kesava Reddy as the in-charge of Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district. Sheik Noor Fathima will replace her father Musthafa in Guntur East. Meanwhile, senior YSRC leader Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar has been appointed as in-charge of Yerragondapalem, which is being currently held by Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh. M Visweswara Raju, an advocate by profession, has been appointed as in-charge of Paderu Assembly constituency. Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has been made the in-charge of Vijayawada Central, currently represented by Malladi Vishnu. Corporator Sheik Asif has replaced Srinivasa Rao. After announcing the names, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the rejig has been done in a bid to ensure that the party wins all 175 Assembly and 25 LS seats. “At the same time, we have ensured that social equilibrium has been maintained. The candidates’ popularity and winning chances were also taken into consideration,” he added. Stating that some of the current MLAs have been replaced, while others have been moved to other segments, he asserted that the party will avail the services of all leaders and that no one will be ignored. Further, Botcha sought everybody’s cooperation in ensuring that YSRC romps home in the 2024 elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp