'No truth in reports on talks with Sharmila': YSRC leader Subba Reddy

“All these reports and speculations are the handiwork of the detractors of Jagan. Unable to digest the popularity of Jagan, such reports are being published,” says YV Subba Reddy.

Published: 03rd January 2024 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

YV Subba Reddy

YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the reports in a section of media that he went to hold talks with YS Sharmila in Hyderabad, YSRC North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said there was not an iota of truth in them.

In a brief interaction with mediapersons after meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, he said he normally goes to Hyderabad to meet YS Vijayamma to discuss family issues, and on Sunday too, he visited her after a month.

“All these reports and speculations are the handiwork of the detractors of Jagan. Unable to digest the popularity of Jagan, such reports are being published,” he observed.

“Further, it doesn’t matter who campaigns against Jagan, he (YS Jagan) will remain undefeated as he is the people’s CM for his commitment to welfare schemes,” he asserted.

YSRC Subba Reddy YS Sharmila

