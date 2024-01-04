TDP MP Nani, Chinni groups clash over photo on flex banner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Differences between TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his younger brother Dwarakanath (Chinni) seem to be widened further as the followers of the two leaders resorted to clash during the party meeting at Tiruvuru in NTR district on Wednesday.

As TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to address a public meeting in Tiruvuru on January 7, the TDP organised a coordination committee meeting in the town to ensure its success.

The followers of both Nani and Chinni congregated at the meeting hall. Nani’s followers took strong exception to the absence of their leader’s photo on the flex banner, and the presence of Chinni’s photo.

This led to a heated exchange between the two groups. Apart from tearing the flex banner, the TDP activists broke the chairs and resorted to physical blows.

Police rushed to the venue and brought the situation under control. In the melee, Tiruvuru SI Satish was injured and later admitted to hospital. Police registered a case.

According to information, while Nani was at the venue of the meeting, Chinni was present at the public meeting venue when the incident took place. Responding to the incident, Nani sought to know who is Chinni. “Is he an MP or an MLA of this constituency (Tiruvuru)? There are several seniors in TDP,” Nani said.

Stating that he will take responsibility for making the meeting of Naidu successful in Tiruvuru, Nani observed that there are some leaders within the TDP of Vijayawada parliamentary constituency who are causing damage to the party.

While Nani was elected as an MP from Vijayawada on the TDP ticket for two consecutive times, the party leadership has started giving importance to Chinni for the past few years, projecting him as the MP candidate of the TDP from Vijayawada in the ensuing elections, impressed by his public service activities. This led to differences between the two brothers.

