Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make unveiling of Ambedkar statue a big draw: Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

The Social Welfare Minister said Rs 268.46 crore was spent in the first phase, and another Rs 106.06 crore in the second phase of the Ambedkar Memorial project at Swaraj Maidan.

Published: 05th January 2024 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The scaffolding at the Ambedkar statue being removed by the workers at the works nears completion in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expecting a huge gathering of people from all regions of the State for the unveiling ceremony of the 125-foot high statue of BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna directed officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.

Reviewing the arrangements at a meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Nagarjuna while taking stock of the efforts being made for the mobilisation of the public for the unveiling ceremony, said apart from the statue, pictures and exhibitions have also been arranged in the Ambedkar’s memorial park explaining the memorable events in the life of Architect of Indian Constitution.

Mentioning that Rs 400 crore has been spent on the Ambedkar memorial project at Swaraj Maidan, the Social Welfare Minister said Rs 268.46 crore was spent in the first phase, and another Rs 106.06 crore in the second phase. While the works of the statue have been completed, lighting and painting works are going on. Works related to sky lighting, fountains, beautification of gardens, buildings, and other works are nearing completion, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BR Ambedkar Meruga Nagarjuna Swaraj Maidan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp