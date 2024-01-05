Make unveiling of Ambedkar statue a big draw: Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expecting a huge gathering of people from all regions of the State for the unveiling ceremony of the 125-foot high statue of BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna directed officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.

Reviewing the arrangements at a meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Nagarjuna while taking stock of the efforts being made for the mobilisation of the public for the unveiling ceremony, said apart from the statue, pictures and exhibitions have also been arranged in the Ambedkar’s memorial park explaining the memorable events in the life of Architect of Indian Constitution.

Mentioning that Rs 400 crore has been spent on the Ambedkar memorial project at Swaraj Maidan, the Social Welfare Minister said Rs 268.46 crore was spent in the first phase, and another Rs 106.06 crore in the second phase. While the works of the statue have been completed, lighting and painting works are going on. Works related to sky lighting, fountains, beautification of gardens, buildings, and other works are nearing completion, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Expecting a huge gathering of people from all regions of the State for the unveiling ceremony of the 125-foot high statue of BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna directed officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the event. Reviewing the arrangements at a meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Nagarjuna while taking stock of the efforts being made for the mobilisation of the public for the unveiling ceremony, said apart from the statue, pictures and exhibitions have also been arranged in the Ambedkar’s memorial park explaining the memorable events in the life of Architect of Indian Constitution. Mentioning that Rs 400 crore has been spent on the Ambedkar memorial project at Swaraj Maidan, the Social Welfare Minister said Rs 268.46 crore was spent in the first phase, and another Rs 106.06 crore in the second phase. While the works of the statue have been completed, lighting and painting works are going on. Works related to sky lighting, fountains, beautification of gardens, buildings, and other works are nearing completion, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp