Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to run 6,795 special bus services from Jan 6 to 18 to tackle Sankranti rush

The managing director and vice chairman of APSRTC, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, said the special buses are operating on normal tariff in the interest of the common man.

Published: 06th January 2024 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To meet the passenger rush during the Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) deployed 6,795 special bus services from various depots across the State. The special buses will ferry passengers to various places in the State and the neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from January 6 to 18.

The managing director and vice chairman of APSRTC, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, said the special buses are operating on normal tariff in the interest of the common man. “In a relief to passengers, APSRTC decided not to charge extra bus fare even for special bus services. The same was implemented last year and observed positive response from passengers,” he said.

As many as 1,600 buses will be operated to Hyderabad, 40 to Chennai, 250 to Bengaluru, 300 to Vijayawada, 290 to Visakhapatnam, 230 to Rajahmundry, 70 to Tirupati and 790 buses to other places, he informed and added that another 3,225 bus services are planned to operate on return journeys.

“In addition, nodal officers in the ranks of depot managers, senior officers and traffic managers would be deputed in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other depots to monitor the special buses and to coordinate with the passengers at different depots. Reservation facility has been provided for the special buses. Passengers can book their tickets in advance through www.apsrtconline.in, through the booking agents or APSRTC mobile app. In addition, passengers booking to and fro journey tickets will get a 10 percent discount on bus base fare,” he said.Also, a 24x7 call centre (0866-2570005) would be set up for disseminating information on the special services, and all the festival special buses would be provided with GPS tracking systems, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Sankranti festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp