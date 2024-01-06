Home States Andhra Pradesh

Markapur govt hosp to get facelift with Rs 8 crore

Hospital to be equipped with 230 addl beds, 10 professors; outpatients likely to go up to 1,000 after modernisation

Published: 06th January 2024 09:19 AM

Modernisation works underway at Markapur Government Hospital I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Markapuram Vaidya Vidhana Parishad-Government District Hospital is undergoing modernisation with Rs 8 crore funds, while simultaneously, the construction of the new Medical College in Rayavaram village near Markapur town is progressing swiftly.

Admissions into the new medical college will commence from the next academic year, and the hospital’s capacity will be increased to 330 beds, with 230 additional beds provided and 38 medical officers from various wings rendering services. Markapur is set to become the medical services hub of the Western Prakasam district.

In anticipation of admissions, the State Medical and Health Department has appointed 28 medical professors and assistant professors to provide services. Around 10 more medical professors will be posted this month, and departments like orthopaedics, dermatology, general physicians, physiology, neurology, biochemistry, gynaecology, etc., will be set up. For the new medical college, approximately 225 staff, including teaching and non-teaching employees, will be appointed soon.

The outpatients wing currently sees 600 to 700 patients daily, expected to increase to 1,000 after establishing all departments. With the ‘Aarogyasri’ scheme implemented, patients from Srisailam, Darsi, Podili, Donakonda, Giddalur, etc., are expected to visit in the future.

Meanwhile, the new medical college in Rayavaram, with Rs 475 crore funds, is progressing rapidly and will be operational from the next academic year with an initial capacity of 100 seats. The medical council has directed the authorities to provide a 330-bed capacity hospital affiliated with the new medical college. Hence, the modernisation works of Markapur-Government District Hospital aim to enhance its bed capacity to 330 from the present 100 beds. Both the hospital’s modernisation and the new college construction are advancing, with admissions into various medical courses set to begin next academic year.

Additionally, a Kidney research centre and a Nursing College will be set up soon. Authorities aim to complete all works before the National Medical Council team’s visit in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024, explained Dr Subba Reddy, Medical Superintendent of Government District Hospital in Markapur.

