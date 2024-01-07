A beacon of sustainable terrace gardening
Jhansi’s terrace boasts of 500 varieties of flowers, fruits & veggies; what sets her endeavour apart is not the abundance of her harvest but her commitment to organic method
Published: 07th January 2024
In the nurturing embrace of plants since her childhood, 29-year-old Bangaru Jhansi of Visakhapatnam
has cultivated a deep-rooted connection with nature.
Raised in a home adorned with over 40 varieties of rose flower plants, courtesy of her mother’s green
thumb, Jhansi’s early exposure to the joy of nurturing and sharing plants left an indelible mark on
her. Inspired by the heartfelt appreciation she received from teachers and friends during her school days, Jhansi embarked on a journey to cultivate a diverse array of flora.
Now, Jhansi’s 800-square-foot terrace has blossomed into a vibrant oasis boasting more than 500 varieties of flowers, fruits, leafy greens and other vegetables. What sets her horticultural endeavour apart is not merely the abundance of her harvest but her commitment to the organic method. In a world often reliant on pesticides and chemicals for a good yield, Jhansi stands as a beacon of sustainable and chemical-free terrace gardening practices. Through her passion and expertise, she has become a guide, demonstrating the art of terrace gardening, cultivating not just plants but also a community bonded by a shared love for nature.
“During my high school years, I began cultivating low-maintenance plants as a way to balance my
studies. Over the past nine years, my interest has expanded from leafy greens to a diverse range of fruits
and vegetables. I dedicate three hours each morning to watering the garden and an additional two hours in the evening. While tending to the plants, I diligently check for pests, removing small ones by hand and addressing more significant issues with homemade organic solutions like biofertilisers, neem oil and manures. I employ the sandwich method while transitioning between seasonal crops,” Jhansi narrated.
“After removing one crop, I create layers of soil with dry leaves, garden waste and kitchen scraps to lay a foundation for the new crop. This method not only supports the current crop but also serves as future fertiliser for subsequent plants. It’s a straightforward and effective approach that I
find efficient for my gardening routine,” she explained.
Jhansi cultivates a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, spices, indoor plants, including mosambi, apple, avocado, litchi, grapes, custard apple, jackfruit, and various greens. She practises sustainable farming by avoiding external seed purchases and instead storing and reusing seeds from her harvest. Jhansi also contributes to seed banks by supplying a variety of seeds. Visitors to her house receive seeds or harvested produce as a thoughtful gift. Jhansi was honoured with the Dr IV Subba Rao
Rythu Nestham Award by former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu last year. “Terrace gardening is joyful and teaches responsibility. I recommend starting with easy-to-grow green leafy vegetables for quick harvest. Gradually expand your garden based on your interest,” she suggested.