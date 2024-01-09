Jal Jeevan Mission covers 72.6% of houses in Andhra Pradesh

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As of January 8, 2024, as many as 69,38,086 of the total 95,53,908 rural households in the State have tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal programme.

When the programme was launched in 2019 by the Central government, 30,74,310 rural households, constituting 32.18%, had tap connections. Currently, the total coverage stands at 72.62% with 26,16,372 households (27.39%), yet to receive tap connections.

In total, 5,931 villages in the State have achieved 100% household tap connections.

While YSR is the only district to lead with 100% coverage and tap water connections provided for all 1,38,266 households, Palnadu stands last with the lowest coverage of 34.55%.

Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal was launched to address the issue of water scarcity in rural areas. With an aim to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024, the programme focuses on the importance of safe and accessible drinking water.

The Mission adopts a community-based approach, involving local communities in the planning, implementation, and maintenance of water supply systems. It intends to leverage technology for efficient water management and monitoring.

The focus extends beyond mere infrastructure development as the mission also prioritises water quality testing and ensuring sustainability through community participation.

The JJM recognises the diverse geographical and hydrological conditions across India, tailoring its strategies to suit local needs. It encourages water conservation practices, rainwater harvesting, and efficient water use. Financial support is provided to States to implement the mission effectively, and regular review mechanisms are put in place to track progress. The Mission also ensures that the water reaching households meets the standards, significantly reducing waterborne diseases and improving overall health in rural communities.

