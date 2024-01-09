Kesineni Swetha quits corporator post, to resign from TDP membership soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kesineni Swetha, daughter of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), submitted her resignation to the post of corporator of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). She will also resign from the TDP soon. She called on Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on Monday and handed over her resignation letter to the corporator post. She won from the 11th division in the city.

Though she was a strong contender for the mayoral post, the TDP failed to win majority seats in the VMC. Swetha’s resignation has come days after the TDP had made it clear that Nani would not be given the ticket to contest the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat again. Nani is a two-time MP from Vijayawada.

Earlier, Swetha called on Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan. She was reportedly told not to take any hasty decision. She, however, did not budge, and quit the corporator post.

Speaking to the media after submitting her resignation to the corporator post, Swetha said she never thought of resigning from the TDP. “I am, however, forced to take the decision because of the indifferent attitude of the party leadership,’’ she said.

Nani had decided to quit the TDP after the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu directing him not to interfere in the party activities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Kesineni Swetha, daughter of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), submitted her resignation to the post of corporator of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). She will also resign from the TDP soon. She called on Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on Monday and handed over her resignation letter to the corporator post. She won from the 11th division in the city. Though she was a strong contender for the mayoral post, the TDP failed to win majority seats in the VMC. Swetha’s resignation has come days after the TDP had made it clear that Nani would not be given the ticket to contest the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat again. Nani is a two-time MP from Vijayawada. Earlier, Swetha called on Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan. She was reportedly told not to take any hasty decision. She, however, did not budge, and quit the corporator post.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to the media after submitting her resignation to the corporator post, Swetha said she never thought of resigning from the TDP. “I am, however, forced to take the decision because of the indifferent attitude of the party leadership,’’ she said. Nani had decided to quit the TDP after the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu directing him not to interfere in the party activities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp