Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

GUNTUR: A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Guntur on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Konday Dinesh, a resident of Nallapadu in Guntur city targeted a minor girl, and allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her, if she informs about the incident to her parents and fled the scene.

Upon receiving a complaint from victim’s parents, police filed a case and launched an investigation. The police formed special teams and arrested the accused and produced him in the court. Guntur Special POCSO Court judge sentenced Dinesh to 20 years of RI .

