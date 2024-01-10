APSRTC to operate 250 additional buses from Vizag to meet Sankranti rush

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM: APSRTC announced to operate special bus services for the upcoming Sankranthi festival, from January 9 to January 21. As many as 250 additional buses will operate to destinations such as Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram, Vizianagaram, Rajam,Palakonda, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Srikakulam, Sompet, Itchapuram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry.

Advance reservations can be made online at www.apsrtconline.in or through ATB agents at key junctions. Passengers booking return tickets simultaneously receive a 10 per cent discount. These special buses will operate at regular fares. The route-wise breakdown includes 30 buses to Hyderabad, 60 to Vijayawada, 25 to Kakinada, 25 to Rajahmundry and remaining buses to other destinations.

Special buses to Srikakulam

Meanwhile, APSRTC in Srikakulam is planning to operate special bus services not only to every nook and corner of the State but also to the neighbouring Telangana from January 11 to 13. Besides regular transit to towns and cities, the special bus services will be deployed to ferry passengers from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram and Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Srikakulam RTC District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) Vijayakumar said that the buses are being run without collecting extra charges and informed that passengers can avail a 10 per cent discount on the ticket price if the book return tickets.

Searching for a better livelihood, many residents of Srikakulam district migrate to Hyderabad, Vijayawada and other fast-growing cities in the State, forcing them to work for months far away from their native villages. Helping these people to reach their homes hassle-free, the APSRTC deployed 24 special buses from Hyderabad, eight buses from Vijayawada, five from Rajamahendravaram, and two buses from Amalapuram on those three days. In addition to that, the APSRTC will be operating one bus for every 10 minutes from Visakhapatnam bus station to Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palasa, and Ichapuram during the day, the DPTO informed.

