NITTTR organises six-day faculty development programme at SRM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai, recently hosted a six-day transformative Faculty Development Programme (FDP) at SRM University-AP.The FDP is tailored for polytechnic educators from across the State. The initiative aligned with the NITTTR’s recent educational reforms, specifically revamping of their curricula.

Distinguished guests, including Director of Technical Education C Nagarani, SRM University-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, and Prof CR Nagendra Rao, a distinguished Professor at NITTTR, Chennai, along with other senior members of the fraternity spoke on the occasion.

Prof Arora urged educators to transcend the conventional role of a teacher. “Do not take teaching as a mere job, a teacher is no more just a teacher, he/she is a facilitator and mentor.” He stressed upon the importance of collaborative learning, encouraging educators to work hand in hand with students.

He extended the varsity’s support to the delegates in utilising the services of the university’s Teaching and Learning Centre, a platform that equips the faculty and students to enhance the teaching and learning pedagogy.Commissioner of Technical Education Nagarani, in her address stated the need to regard youth as the symbol of the nation’s energy and hope.

