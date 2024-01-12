APSRTC to renovate 50 bus stations

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to bring the debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into profits by generating income through the available resources, the corporation officials are contemplating to develop at least 50 bus stations in various places across the State with sophisticated and modern amenities this year.

As part of the proposals, the APSRTC higher officials and respective district regional managers had conducted a field survey in the respective districts to identify the locations, study the feasibility, profit probability, bus traffic needs, passengers demands and other administrative concerns and submitted the same to the Public Transport Department (PTD) vice chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

It can be recalled that with an aim to overcome losses due to the Covid-induced lockdown and spiralling prices of diesel, the APSRTC has appointed a committee to identify the revenue sources and make use of the lands owned by the corporation.

According to sources in the APSRTC, as much as 500 acres of land was identified for the proposed developmental activities and also preparing plans to make use of the land for augmentation of its revenue. Though the corporation initially proposed to give the lands on lease for establishment of fuel stations, besides constructing commercial complexes, there received a meagre response from the parties for the proposals.

For instance, the APSRTC officials selected the Ravulapalem bus station in West Godavari district to develop the station by turning it into a three-storey complex. The first floor of the bus complex will be used for passengers while the second and third floors are planned to turn into commercial space. Similarly, all the identified bus stations will have passenger amenities such as internet cafes, dormitories and convention centres.

“Now, the APSRTC is slowly recovering from its long pending debts and in a position to develop the bus stations on its own. If there is any need, the corporation will go under public-private partnership (PPP) model or Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

It may be recalled that the RTC has renovated several bus stations across the State in 2016 and leased out the space for housing various government departments that are shifted to Vijayawada from Hyderabad post bifurcation.

