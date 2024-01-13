Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada unveiling to be a big draw

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Friday advised officials to conduct week-long programmes following the inauguration of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19. During a meeting held at his Camp Office to review the arrangements for the unveiling of the 125-feet statue, he acknowledged the potential challenges, such as congestion and traffic issues, that may arise in the city on the day of the inauguration with thousands of people attending the event simultaneously and suggested that programmes be organised until January 26 to meet the rush.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the week following the ceremony. District Collectors were instructed to gather reports from officials of the District Social Welfare Department and take necessary actions based on the collected information.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the statue and numerous public representatives, officials, and members of Ambedkar Youth Associations from all districts are expected to participate in the programme, he noted.

Instructing officials to ensure proper arrangements for the event, he said he has assessed the arrangements for the programme and the subsequent public meeting scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) on the same day.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) G Jayalakshmi, Principal Secretary (General Administration) R Mutyala Raju, CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav, CMO Additional Secretary Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, Joint Collector G Sampath Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Director of Social Welfare Vijaya Krishnan, and various officials participated in the meeting virtually.

