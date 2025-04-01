BJP state president Purandeswari meets new district presidents in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari on Monday discussed initiatives to strengthen organisational activities, upcoming political programmes, Ambedkar Jayanti and the saffron party’s foundation day on April 6 with the newly appointed district presidents and in-charge invitees.

During the State BJP Conference, she directed the party leaders to organise six programmes at the polling booth level to enhance the BJP’s grassroots presence.

Addressing the gathering, Purandeswari emphasised the party’s growing support in Andhra Pradesh, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and the BJP’s initiatives.