Central team meets CM Chandrababu Naidu on revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step to revitalise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a delegation from the Union Ministry of Steel held discussions with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, who participated in the talks, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the State government’s proactive role in enhancing security at the facility through the deployment of Special Protection Force (SPF). Naidu emphasised the emotional bond Andhra Pradesh shares with the steel plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd), underscoring the urgent need to protect it.

Centre-State efforts key to revive VSP’s glory, says CM

Naidu thanked PM Modi for approving financial aid in response to the State’s request, paving the way for revival of VSP. He stressed that achieving this demands a shift in mindset, robust welfare schemes, and wealth generation.

The discussions covered key priorities, including the reactivation of its third blast furnace. Naidu stressed the importance of coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State to restore the plant’s past glory, assuring continued support to achieve this goal. He also cautioned officials that without reducing operational costs and boosting efficiency of the steel plant, the desired outcome would remain elusive.