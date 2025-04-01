CM Chandrababu Naidu presents Ugadi Puraskaralu to 207 eminent people

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to public service during the Ugadi celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission and the Endowments Department at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Attending as the chief guest at the Ugadi Puraskaralu 2025 event, Naidu inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The event featured cultural performances by students and artists, captivating the audience. As part of the festivities, the organisers served Ugadi Pachadi, a blend of six flavours symbolising different emotions of life.

Following Sahasravadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sarma’s Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading), the Chief Minister released the Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Panchangam of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), as well as the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. He also unveiled the annual festival calendar of the Culture Department.

Later, Naidu presented awards to 207 distinguished individuals for their contributions in various fields, including literature, arts, journalism, children’s literature, poetry, cultural services, mimicry, Burrakatha, Harikatha, drama, social service, and cinema. Among them, 87 recipients were honoured with the Kalaratna (Hamsa) Award, which includes a 50,000 cash prize, a memento, and a certificate. Additionally, 121 individuals received the Ugadi Puraskar, which carries `10,000 cash prize, a memento, and a certificate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the cultural significance of festivals, calling them a vital part of India’s heritage. “Festivals teach us resilience. Through Vikasit Bharat, India will be among the top two nations by 2047. The foundation I am laying today will elevate the Telugu people globally,” he said.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, Kolusu Parthasarathy, and other dignitaries were present at the awards ceremony.

However, the celebrations were marred by mismanagement of the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, causing confusion among awardees. Initially, the government order (GO) listed 86 Kalaratna recipients, but the number was later increased to 87. Similarly, only 116 names were listed for the 121 Ugadi Puraskar awards.

The distribution of cheques and certificates was chaotic, with last-minute changes leading to controversy. At the eleventh hour, an MLA allegedly influenced the inclusion of a recipient for the Kalaratna (Hamsa) Award, bypassing the official list. The individual was called ahead of the originally listed individuals and received the honour directly from the Chief Minister.