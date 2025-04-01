CM Chandrababu Naidu presents Ugadi Puraskaralu to 207 eminent people

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to public service during the Ugadi celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission and the Endowments Department at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.
Attending as the chief guest at the Ugadi Puraskaralu 2025 event, Naidu inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The event featured cultural performances by students and artists, captivating the audience. As part of the festivities, the organisers served Ugadi Pachadi, a blend of six flavours symbolising different emotions of life.
Following Sahasravadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sarma’s Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading), the Chief Minister released the Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Panchangam of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), as well as the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. He also unveiled the annual festival calendar of the Culture Department.
Later, Naidu presented awards to 207 distinguished individuals for their contributions in various fields, including literature, arts, journalism, children’s literature, poetry, cultural services, mimicry, Burrakatha, Harikatha, drama, social service, and cinema. Among them, 87 recipients were honoured with the Kalaratna (Hamsa) Award, which includes a 50,000 cash prize, a memento, and a certificate. Additionally, 121 individuals received the Ugadi Puraskar, which carries `10,000 cash prize, a memento, and a certificate.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the cultural significance of festivals, calling them a vital part of India’s heritage. “Festivals teach us resilience. Through Vikasit Bharat, India will be among the top two nations by 2047. The foundation I am laying today will elevate the Telugu people globally,” he said.
Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, Kolusu Parthasarathy, and other dignitaries were present at the awards ceremony.
However, the celebrations were marred by mismanagement of the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, causing confusion among awardees. Initially, the government order (GO) listed 86 Kalaratna recipients, but the number was later increased to 87. Similarly, only 116 names were listed for the 121 Ugadi Puraskar awards.
The distribution of cheques and certificates was chaotic, with last-minute changes leading to controversy. At the eleventh hour, an MLA allegedly influenced the inclusion of a recipient for the Kalaratna (Hamsa) Award, bypassing the official list. The individual was called ahead of the originally listed individuals and received the honour directly from the Chief Minister.
As a result, Komati Jayaram, former president of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), who had travelled from the US and was last on the Kalaratna Hamsa awards list, was instead given the Ugadi Puraskar due to a shortage of mementos and cheques. Upset over the incident, he expressed his disappointment, calling the mishandling an embarrassment for the Andhra cultural community in the US.
Many elderly awardees were left confused, with one recipient refusing the award after being informed just hours before the event. Allegations also surfaced that some previous recipients were honoured again this year. Seating arrangements were inadequate, causing discomfort for many attendees. Additionally, reports indicated that travel and daily allowances (TA/DA) were not provided, and only a few awardees were given accommodation, forcing many travelling from distant places to arrange their own stay.
Despite elaborate decorations showcasing Telugu culture, a digit from the Ugadi Sambaralu 2025 banner was torn off before the event began, prompting organisers to remove the entire ‘2025’ from display. Attempts to seek clarification from CEO R Mallikarjuna Rao regarding the mismanagement went unanswered.
Naidu attends Ugadi fete at Swarna Bharathi Trust
At a separate Ugadi celebration organised by the Swarna Bharathi Trust in Atkur, near Vijayawada, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated alongside former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and renowned scholar Garikapati Narasimha Rao.
During the event, Naidu interacted with students and women undergoing training at the trust. Highlighting the significance of Ugadi, he remarked that it should be given greater prominence, similar to how January 1 is celebrated.
Praising Venkaiah Naidu, he described him as a leader dedicated to the State, the nation, and society, noting that he remained steadfast in his principles throughout his tenure as the BJP national president, Union minister, and Vice President. He emphasised that Venkaiah Naidu had set an example of integrity by ensuring his children earned their livelihood independently.
The Chief Minister also commended Deepa Venkat for successfully managing the Swarna Bharathi Trust.