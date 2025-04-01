Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy blames TDP for YSRCP activist’s murder

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the murder of Kuruba Lingamayya, a Backward Classes (BC) YSRCP activist, in Sri Sathya Sai district. The incident took place in Papireddipalli, Ramagiri mandal, under the Rapthadu constituency.

Expressing deep anguish, Jagan said law and order in the State had completely deteriorated, with no semblance of governance. He accused TDP leaders of brutally killing the YSRCP activist for questioning their actions and opposing their alleged attacks, calling it a reflection of the ruling party’s oppressive tactics.

He claimed that assaults on YSRCP workers and leaders had become routine, with police, who are meant to provide protection, allegedly colluding with ruling party leaders, leaving public safety in jeopardy. He pointed to the TDP leaders assault during by-elections in Ramagiri mandal.

Meanwhile, former YSRCP MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy alleged that the murder was orchestrated by TDP MLA Paritala Sunitha with the support of Sub-Inspector Sudhakar.