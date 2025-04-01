Married man murders lover, tries to project it as suicide in Andhra Pradesh

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend for asking him to marry her on March 27. He took the girl’s body nearly 150 km on a motorcycle, and tried to project it as a suicide by hanging her from a tree.
District ASP Ankita Surana told mediapersons here on Monday that Perumalla Rambabu of Dattivalsa, a married person, was in love with a woman of Nadimivalasa.
When she insisted him to marry her repeatedly, he strangulated her, and shifted her to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
Then he took the body on his bike to Gadepallevalasa village in Salur mandal with the help of his friend, and another accomplice who helped them in a refill of petrol.
Then they tried to project it as a suicide by hanging her from a tree. Police arrested Rambabu, based on the CCTV footage, and search is on for his two accomplices.
On being informed by locals, Salur rural police reached to the spot, where the girl’s body was hanged from a tree, along with the clues team, and collected the evidence. They suspected it a murder as there were two strangling marks on her neck, and launched investigation.
Based on the call data record, police detained Rambabu, and collected the technical evidence, including the CCTV footage, containing the body on his bike from Vizag to Salur, the ASP said, and appreciated the team work of Salur urban, rural and Pachipenta police in cracking the murder case.