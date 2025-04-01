Married man murders lover, tries to project it as suicide in Andhra Pradesh

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend for asking him to marry her on March 27. He took the girl’s body nearly 150 km on a motorcycle, and tried to project it as a suicide by hanging her from a tree.

District ASP Ankita Surana told mediapersons here on Monday that Perumalla Rambabu of Dattivalsa, a married person, was in love with a woman of Nadimivalasa.

When she insisted him to marry her repeatedly, he strangulated her, and shifted her to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Then he took the body on his bike to Gadepallevalasa village in Salur mandal with the help of his friend, and another accomplice who helped them in a refill of petrol.