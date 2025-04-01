Nara Bhuvaneswari’s four-day Kuppam visit strengthens TDP’s stronghold

TIRUPATI: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, made a significant impact during her four-day visit to Kuppam constituency, engaging closely with people, particularly women, through direct interactions.

From March 26 to 29, she toured Gudpalli, Kuppam, and Shanthipuram mandals, attending community meetings and interacting with self-help groups, party workers, and residents. She listened to public grievances and assured that officials would address their concerns.

Bhuvaneswari also reviewed ongoing development initiatives, including the installation of water taps in every household across the mandals and the implementation of solar power panels on rooftops. Though she has visited the constituency multiple times, this tour stood out due to her proactive approach.

At the TDP’s 43rd foundation day celebrations, she engaged with party leaders, inquired about their well-being, and recalled her father NTR’s contributions. She urged them to follow both NTR and Naidu as role models for strengthening the party at the grassroots level.