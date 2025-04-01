Nara Bhuvaneswari’s four-day Kuppam visit strengthens TDP’s stronghold

TIRUPATI: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, made a significant impact during her four-day visit to Kuppam constituency, engaging closely with people, particularly women, through direct interactions.
From March 26 to 29, she toured Gudpalli, Kuppam, and Shanthipuram mandals, attending community meetings and interacting with self-help groups, party workers, and residents. She listened to public grievances and assured that officials would address their concerns.
Bhuvaneswari also reviewed ongoing development initiatives, including the installation of water taps in every household across the mandals and the implementation of solar power panels on rooftops. Though she has visited the constituency multiple times, this tour stood out due to her proactive approach.
At the TDP’s 43rd foundation day celebrations, she engaged with party leaders, inquired about their well-being, and recalled her father NTR’s contributions. She urged them to follow both NTR and Naidu as role models for strengthening the party at the grassroots level.
Party workers were motivated by her words, with a senior leader stating, “We are very happy with Nara Bhuvaneswari’s visit to Kuppam. She has become the person who listens to our concerns and takes them to our MLA and CM Chandrababu Naidu.”
A key focus of Bhuvaneswari’s tour was empowering women. She facilitated Rs 30 crore bank linkage loans and technical training to promote entrepreneurship. One day of her visit was entirely dedicated to addressing women’s issues in the constituency.
She also interacted with Muslim women during a Ramadan iftar dinner, inquiring about their families’ health, and children’s education. She visited farmers in their fields, particularly those engaged in mulberry cultivation, to understand their challenges and offer support.