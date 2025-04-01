Nara Lokesh lays stone for Rs 500-crore Varun Bay Sands project in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s 10-month leadership for restoring confidence among the industries and attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, he laid the foundation for Varun Bay Sands, a modern hotel-office project in Visakhapatnam, positioning the city as a global investment hub.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Visakhapatnam an economic powerhouse. The event, attended by his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari and key industry leaders, marked a major milestone in the State’s industrial resurgence.

Hailing the revival of ‘Brand Babu’ and ‘Brand Vizag’, He emphasised how Naidu’s leadership has created a business-friendly environment. Highlighting past setbacks, he criticised the previous government’s ‘destructive policies’, which he claimed drove investors away, stalled projects, and led to economic stagnation. Citing the withdrawal of companies like the Lulu Group, Lokesh contrasted the TDP-led administration’s efforts to restore investor confidence.

The Varun Bay Sands project, developed by the Taj Varun Group along Beach Road, exemplifies this renewed growth strategy. Lokesh stressed that Vizag is not just a picturesque coastal city but a stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has consistently enjoyed the support of its people.