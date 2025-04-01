P4 initiative will ensure major social change: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the P4 initiative as an extraordinary programme designed for the economic uplift of the underprivileged, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said it is destined to leave a long lasting mark in history.

Launching the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative at Amaravati on Sunday on the occasion of Ugadi, he said it is set to reshape the society. He unveiled the logo of P4 initiative, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu termed P4 a revolutionary step towards eradicating poverty, timed with the auspicious Telugu New Year.

“Starting a venture on Ugadi ensures its triumph,” he remarked, attributing the programme’s promise to his collaboration with Pawan Kalyan, who envisions a thriving State, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who strives to elevate India globally. “We’re fortunate to have such a visionary Prime Minister at this pivotal moment,” Naidu observed.

He advocated for utilisation of wealth for societal good, stating, “Wealth doesn’t follow us beyond life — what matters is whether we lived for ourselves or others.” P4 embodies this ethos, aiming to equip every poor family with essentials.