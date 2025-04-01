P4 initiative will ensure major social change: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the P4 initiative as an extraordinary programme designed for the economic uplift of the underprivileged, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said it is destined to leave a long lasting mark in history.
Launching the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative at Amaravati on Sunday on the occasion of Ugadi, he said it is set to reshape the society. He unveiled the logo of P4 initiative, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu termed P4 a revolutionary step towards eradicating poverty, timed with the auspicious Telugu New Year.
“Starting a venture on Ugadi ensures its triumph,” he remarked, attributing the programme’s promise to his collaboration with Pawan Kalyan, who envisions a thriving State, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who strives to elevate India globally. “We’re fortunate to have such a visionary Prime Minister at this pivotal moment,” Naidu observed.
He advocated for utilisation of wealth for societal good, stating, “Wealth doesn’t follow us beyond life — what matters is whether we lived for ourselves or others.” P4 embodies this ethos, aiming to equip every poor family with essentials.
Under Swarna Andhra Vision-2047, Naidu projected a rise in the State’s per capita income from Rs 2,66,995 in 2024-25 to Rs 2,98,065 in 2025-26, reaching Rs 5,42,985 by 2028-29, and soaring to Rs 55 lakh by 2047. “By 2047, India will lead globally, and Telugus must be at the forefront,” he declared.
Margadarsi families will mentor 20L poor households under P4: Naidu
“My strategies have always succeeded,” he affirmed, promising a detailed P4 roadmap by August 15, and a progress review by the next Ugadi.
Reflecting on his journey, Naidu said, “I entered politics as an MLA in 1978, and in three years, I’ll mark 50 years of service.” With nine terms as an MLA, four times as the Chief Minister, 15 years as an Opposition leader, and 30 years as the party president, he expressed gratitude to the people. “No one else in India has had such a privilege,” he said.
Mentored by NTR, he underscored his dedication to ethical governance. “Work is my only addiction,” he quipped, citing past successes like Janmabhoomi, and the IT boom. Each day, he rises to spark change, and reflects on his efforts at night.
Naidu clarified that his family’s financial stability, managed by his wife through the Heritage Group, allows him to serve selflessly. “They support me, not the other way around,” he said. He also paid tribute to TDP workers’ sacrifices, aiding their orphaned children through education and a trust. “I steered them from vengeance to progress,” he recalled, mentioning their success today.
He reaffirmed his dream of Amaravati as a global city, bolstered by Pawan Kalyan and Central backing. “With the Central aid, Polavaram will be completed by 2027, and we’ve secured a railway zone for Visakhapatnam while saving the steel plant,” he said.
Boasting a 93% election success rate, Naidu credited TDP supporters for driving development. Innovations like Quantum Valley, AI, self-help groups, free gas cylinders, and 33% education quota for girls aim to empower the poor, especially women, who now thrive in diverse sectors. Inspired by figures like Bill Gates and Ambedkar, Naidu highlighted the mentorship’s value. “Great leaders need guides,” he said, crediting NTR for his path. “Without him, I’d be ordinary,” he admitted, likening NTR’s impact to global icons.
Through P4, prosperous Margadarsi families will mentor underprivileged Bangaru Kutumbam families, fostering their productivity. The government will facilitate this with digital tools for real-time monitoring.
Naidu connected families like Kadiyam Narasimha Swamy and Matcha Immanuel with industrialists PV Krishna Reddy, Anil Kumar Ch and Sajjan Kumar Goenka, who pledged their support. Reddy vowed to adopt an entire mandal in Krishna district. Naidu and Pawan honoured their commitment with certificates.
Emphasising the P4 initiative’s deeper purpose, Pawan said, “A responsible government builds self-reliant families. This isn’t just aid—it’s a legacy of empowerment.”