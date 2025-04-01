Reliance to establish 500 Compressed Bio-gas plants in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Reliance Industries plans to establish nearly 500 Compressed Bio-gas (CBG) plants across Andhra Pradesh, with plants soon coming to Prakasam district in Markapur, Giddalur, and Darsi, explained Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

The initiative is aimed at addressing unemployment while boosting farmers’ incomes by utilising waste lands for the production of eco-friendly bio-gas.

Minister Ravi Kumar visited Divakarapuram village in Pedda Cherlopalli mandal, Prakasam district, on Monday, ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony scheduled for April 2. IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance’s Anant Ambani will attend as chief guests.

Ravi Kumar highlighted that the CBG plants will generate thousands of jobs and curb migration from the region. Additionally, farmers will receive better income through tenancy agreements to cultivate special grass for the bio-gas production.