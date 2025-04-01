TDP's Nara Lokesh announces door-to-door campaign to highlight government achievements

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National General Secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh announced a door-to-door campaign starting in June to highlight the coalition government’s achievements, including enhanced pensions and the Steel City project.

Speaking in Yelamanchili, he praised the enrollment of 41,000 new TDP members and assured recognition for dedicated workers. At Achyutapuram, Lokesh celebrated the party’s historic 164-seat victory and pledged fair opportunities for committed members.

He emphasised countering opposition narratives by showcasing successes like Anna Canteens, NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub and the Bulk Drug Park. Lokesh credited TDP’s legacy for its record-breaking membership exceeding one crore. He highlighted his Yuva Galam Padayatra’s impact and promised recognition for top performers.

Lokesh proposed a three-term limit for leadership positions, injecting young leaders into the party, and strengthening the organisation through training sessions and public outreach programmes. He vowed justice for cadres harassed under the previous government.