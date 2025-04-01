TTD to introduce biodegradable tetra-pack water bottles soon

TIRUMALA: Despite pressure from interest groups to lift the ban on plastic water bottles and soft drink PET bottles, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration is considering launching biodegradable tetra-pack water bottles soon.

TTD is contemplating replacing the existing glass water bottles with biodegradable alternatives. Official reports highlight that plastic waste in the seven hills had reached alarming levels, with nearly one lakh discarded plastic bottles on weekdays and 1.25 lakh on weekends. In response, TTD implemented a complete plastic ban, including PET bottles, carry bags, sachets, and other plastic items, to safeguard the temple’s environment.

At the time, TTD, in collaboration with Vegesna Foundation, increased the number of Jala Prasadam centres to provide uninterrupted drinking water at various congregation points and queue lines. Later, TTD allowed only glass-bottled drinking water in Tirumala.

Currently, about 50,000 litres of bottled water are sold daily in Tirumala. TTD permits five truckloads of glass water bottles on regular days, with the quantity doubling on weekends. Official sources claim that during the previous YSRCP government, leaders close to the ruling party controlled the glass bottle supply business, while TDP leaders are now continuing the same.

To counter mounting pressure from interest groups lobbying for the reintroduction of plastic water bottles and soft drinks, TTD’s Executive Officer (EO) and Additional EO have invited reputed companies to present biodegradable packaging solutions.

“Three innovative companies have given demonstrations and PowerPoint presentations on biodegradable packaging. One of them may be finalised soon, and there is no possibility of reintroducing plastic bottles in Tirumala,” clarified senior TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Choudary.