Vizianagaram tops in 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram district has emerged as the top performer among 347 districts across India in tuberculosis (TB) testing under the 100-Day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched on December 7, 2024.

During the campaign, the district administration conducted Truenat TB tests for 45,195 individuals and chest X-rays for 23,398 people to aid in early TB detection and management. The initiative, supervised by a Central team, was recognised on March 24, when Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda presented an appreciation certificate to Central team representative P Ramesh on World TB Day. District Collector BR Ambedkar lauded officials for their efforts in making the district TB-free.

The Government of India initiated the 100-day TB elimination drive under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in 347 priority districts across 33 States and union territories as part of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) under the National Health Mission (NHM). The campaign aimed to identify TB cases early, manage them appropriately, and prevent further infections. To oversee the implementation, the Department of Health and Family Welfare assigned special officers to each district. In Vizianagaram, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Vakati Aruna launched the drive on December 7, 2024, alongside the Central supervision team.