Woman sets bike ablaze over dispute in Andhra Pradesh; 17 more gutted

VISAKHAPATNAM: A dispute between two individuals led to a major fire incident at an apartment cellar under Two Town Police Station limits near Singh Hotel Junction in Visakhapatnam early Saturday. The accused, Kaligotla Kanakeswari alias Karuna (37), allegedly set fire to a bike belonging to her acquaintance Bharath Kumar around 4.15 am, which then spread to other vehicles, gutting 18 two-wheelers and damaging household items. The estimated property loss is Rs 19 lakh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) East Laxman Murthy said police and fire personnel rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 112 and managed to douse the flames. While no casualties were reported, the fire damaged household goods in a ground-floor apartment and affected two flats on the first floor.

According to police, Karuna, a resident of NGOs Colony in Kancharapalem, had an illicit relationship with Bharath Kumar, an inhabitant of the apartment. Following recent disputes, she allegedly sought revenge by setting fire to his newly purchased bike.