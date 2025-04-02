3,000 families to obtain land rights under ‘Mana Illu-Mana Lokesh’ programme

GUNTUR: In a significant step toward eradicating poverty and fulfilling a key election promise, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who is also the local MLA, will launch the ‘Mana Illu – Mana Lokesh’ programme on April 3 to grant permanent land rights to residents living on government land in Mangalagiri.

In the first phase, more than 3,000 households will receive pattas. The programme aims to address a long-standing demand of underprivileged communities.

During the election campaign, Lokesh had assured Mangalagiri residents that he would grant them land titles if they elected him with a significant majority. He won with an unprecedented margin of 91,413 votes. Over the past 10 months, his team has collected data on residents, coordinated with various government departments, and streamlined the patta distribution process.

Lokesh has personally overseen the procedure, ensuring applications were collected from beneficiaries’ homes and that no resident faced inconvenience. Even complex cases involving forest and railway land are being addressed.

The patta distribution will commence on April 3 in Undavalli, where Lokesh will hand over the first land title. From April 4, large-scale distribution events will take place at designated venues across multiple villages until April 12.

House pattas will be distributed in Yerrabalem, Neerukonda, and Kaja on April 4, Penumaka, Undavalli, Ippatam, Kolanukonda, and Padmashali Bazaar on April 7, Ratnala Cheruvu and Mahanadu-2 on April 8, Seetanagaram, Salaam Centre, and Drivers Colony on April 11 and Mahanadu-1 and Undavalli Centre on April 12.

The initiative provides security and legal ownership to thousands of families. The initiative has garnered widespread support from coalition party leaders and local rep resentatives.