Andhra Pradesh collects record GST of Rs 3,116 crore in March

VIJAYAWADA: The State has demonstrated remarkable resilience and efficiency in GST collection, successfully reversing the downward trend observed in November and December 2024.

Through strategic policy implementation, and improved tax compliance, the State has achieved a sustained growth in GST revenue in the first quarter of 2025 with March emerging as an exceptional month.

The net GST collection in March has reached Rs 3,116 crore, marking the highest amount collected in the past 11 months, said Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu A.

This impressive performance not only signifies effective tax administration but also reflects the positive economic momentum in the State. The steady increase in tax revenue underscores the strength of the State’s financial framework, and the success of various initiatives designed to enhance tax compliance and enforcement. The net GST collection in March 2025 is the highest for the month since the introduction of the AP Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.