Andhra Pradesh collects record GST of Rs 3,116 crore in March

VIJAYAWADA: The State has demonstrated remarkable resilience and efficiency in GST collection, successfully reversing the downward trend observed in November and December 2024.
Through strategic policy implementation, and improved tax compliance, the State has achieved a sustained growth in GST revenue in the first quarter of 2025 with March emerging as an exceptional month.
The net GST collection in March has reached Rs 3,116 crore, marking the highest amount collected in the past 11 months, said Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu A.
This impressive performance not only signifies effective tax administration but also reflects the positive economic momentum in the State. The steady increase in tax revenue underscores the strength of the State’s financial framework, and the success of various initiatives designed to enhance tax compliance and enforcement. The net GST collection in March 2025 is the highest for the month since the introduction of the AP Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.
GST collection goes up by 8.35% in March 2025
Additionally, March 2025 stands as the third-highest revenue-generating month in any financial year since the inception of the GST regime, further emphasising the remarkable achievement.
“The net GST collection has shown an impressive surge of 8.35% in March 2025 compared to corresponding month last year. This remarkable increase reflects strengthened tax compliance, improved settlement adjustments, and a broader tax base within the State. The cumulative net revenue collection for the financial year has increased by 5.09%, further emphasising the State’s strong fiscal position and sustainable revenue inflows,” Babu A, Chief Commissioner of Sales Tax, said in a release issued on Tuesday. In FY 2024-25, the gross GST collection increased by 1.19%, amounting to Rs 44,825 crore, compared to Rs 44,298 crore in 2023-24.
The AP Commercial Taxes Department (CTD) has noted a steady month-on-month increase in tax collection during the second half of the last financial year. “Despite the challenges posed by a decline in petroleum revenue due to a decrease in the basic price set by the GoI, and policy changes, the overall tax collections have continued on a positive trajectory. The reduction in the retail price of liquor, which contributes significantly to the State revenue, has an impact as well,” Babu explained.