Andhra Pradesh government spends Rs 33,000 crore on pensions: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra stated that the government is spending over Rs 33,000 crore on pensions to support the poor, with Rs 2,722 crore being distributed monthly to 63.27 lakh beneficiaries.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, along with The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Chairman Konkalla Narayana Rao, visited beneficiaries in Machilipatnam to distribute pensions. The Minister highlighted that Rs 4,000 is provided for old age, widow, and other pensions, Rs 6,000 for the physically handicapped, and Rs 10,000 for chronic disease patients such as those with Kidney and Thalassemia.

Kollu Ravindra also announced that new pensions would be sanctioned in May, urging eligible individuals to apply.

The Minister emphasised the government’s focus on poverty elimination, through employment opportunities and welfare schemes. Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy also participated in distributing pensions.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited beneficiaries in Bhagavan Raju Palem village and promised to continue the government’s welfare initiatives. Further the locals requested for the construction of a community hall and drainage system for the colony.