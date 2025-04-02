Andhra Pradesh government to issue new ration cards from May, fine rice for mid-day meal

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has announced that new ration cards will be issued from May after completing the KYC process by April 30.
Addressing the media at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, he said the new ration cards will be similar to ATM cards, and they contain all necessary details of the beneficiary, besides security features such as QR code. The new ration cards will allow beneficiaries to add or remove family members, and obtain split cards. Unlike those issued by the previous government, the new ration cards will not bear individual photograph.
The exact number of beneficiaries eligible for the new ration cards will be ascertained once the KYC process is completed, he explained.
The eKYC, mandated by the Supreme Court, can be completed through WhatsApp and online platforms. Out of 4,24,59,028 beneficiaries, 3,85,74,194 (93%) have successfully completed eKYC, and the remaining are expected to do it by the end of April, he elaborated. The second phase of the Deepam 2.0 scheme will benefit one crore people in the State. So far, 99.03 lakh beneficiaries have availed the scheme, and Rs 760 crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Additionally, two lakh new LPG connections have been registered under the scheme, he said.
Fine rice will be supplied for the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme from the academic year 2025-26. Necessary arrangements have been made to distribute fine rice packets to 44,394 schools, and 3,938 residential hostels in the State, he revealed.
On paddy procurement, the Civil Supplies Minister said the government plans to procure 10 lakh metric tonnes out of the estimated 13.5 lakh metric tonnes harvested in the Rabi season.
Rabi paddy procurement begins across 2,900 RSKs
The procurement process, which began on Tuesday, will be carried out through 2,900 Rythu Seva Kendrams (RSKs). In the Kharif season, the government had purchased 35,93,443 MT of paddy, and the amount credited into farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours, he highlighted.
As part of measures to ensure transparency in procurement, the government has introduced sales through WhatsApp, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. So far, 70,000 farmers have used the service with 16,000 selling their paddy directly to mills of their choice. Compared to the previous YSRCP regime, the NDA government has procured 23% more paddy in Krishna district, 639% more in Guntur, and 213% more in Bapatla district, he mentioned.
The Civil Supplies Minister reaffirmed that strict action will be taken under the PD Act against those who indulge in illegal transportation of PDS rice.