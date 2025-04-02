Mining case probe: Pressure mounts on Kakani Govardhan Reddy

NELLORE: The political climate in Nellore is heating up as former minister and YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy remains at the centre of an illegal quartz mining case investigation. Police on Monday issued a second notice summoning him to appear before the Nellore Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office.

However, uncertainty surrounds his appearance, as Kakani is reportedly in Hyderabad for personal reasons.

With 24 hours having passed since the notice was served, police are preparing for a possible arrest if he fails to appear. Officers have been unable to serve him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, summoning him for questioning. After an unsuccessful attempt to deliver the notice at his Nellore residence on Sunday, police expanded their search to his homes in Hyderabad on Monday, but he was not found.

The case, which involves allegations of unauthorised mineral extraction and illegal transportation, was registered following a complaint by the Mines and Geology Department. Investigators claim that quartz mining continued illegally near Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal, despite the expiration of a mica mining lease near Tatiparthi. Reports suggest political influence played a role in the operations. The case gained traction in 2019 when Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns about large-scale illegal mining.