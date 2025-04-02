Mining case probe: Pressure mounts on Kakani Govardhan Reddy

NELLORE: The political climate in Nellore is heating up as former minister and YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy remains at the centre of an illegal quartz mining case investigation. Police on Monday issued a second notice summoning him to appear before the Nellore Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office.
However, uncertainty surrounds his appearance, as Kakani is reportedly in Hyderabad for personal reasons.
With 24 hours having passed since the notice was served, police are preparing for a possible arrest if he fails to appear. Officers have been unable to serve him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, summoning him for questioning. After an unsuccessful attempt to deliver the notice at his Nellore residence on Sunday, police expanded their search to his homes in Hyderabad on Monday, but he was not found.
The case, which involves allegations of unauthorised mineral extraction and illegal transportation, was registered following a complaint by the Mines and Geology Department. Investigators claim that quartz mining continued illegally near Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal, despite the expiration of a mica mining lease near Tatiparthi. Reports suggest political influence played a role in the operations. The case gained traction in 2019 when Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns about large-scale illegal mining.
A subsequent inquiry revealed that 61,313 metric tonnes of quartz had been unlawfully extracted and transported, leading to an estimated revenue loss of Rs 7.56 crore, including penalties.
As part of the investigation, a police team led by Podalakur Sub-Inspector Hanif visited Kakani’s residence in Nellore on Sunday evening. With the house locked, officials affixed the notice to the wall. Later, images surfaced on social media showing Kakani celebrating Ugadi in Hyderabad, prompting speculation that he had prior knowledge of the police action. On Monday, Nellore police extended their search to three locations in Hyderabad but failed to locate him.
They handed the notice to his relatives and reiterated that he must appear before the Nellore Rural DSP office at 11 am on Tuesday.
Former minister’s bail plea adjourned
The High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of former minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition to Thursday. During the hearing, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao recalled the media criticism he faced when granting interim bail in a previous case involving the current Chief Minister. He noted that since the case falls under the purview of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, it should be handled by the Special Court for SC/ST Atrocities cases, rather than the High Court. The court directed both sides to present arguments on the maintainability of the case