Minister Satya Kumar Yadav urges doctors to avoid unnecessary procedures

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav raised concerns over the commercialisation of medical services. He stressed the importance of doctors maintaining ethical values, avoiding unnecessary diagnostic procedures, and prioritising normal deliveries over unwarranted C-sections. He called on both government and private practitioners to focus on patient welfare and build trust through humane interactions.

The minister made these remarks following the swearing-in ceremony of the newly nominated members of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) on Monday, emphasising the need for ethical medical practices and patient-centered care.

It may be recalled that the government has appointed six members to the APMC: Dr Gogineni Sujatha, Dr Kalavakollu Venkata Subba Naidu, Dr Duggamati Srihari Rao, Dr Swarna Geetha, Dr S Kesava Rao Babu, and Dr Chunduri Malliswari.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav administered the oath and urged them to uphold professional integrity while working to improve healthcare standards.