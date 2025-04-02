Andhra Pradesh

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav urges doctors to avoid unnecessary procedures

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav congratulates nominated members after their swearing as the members of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council at NTR Health University in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav raised concerns over the commercialisation of medical services. He stressed the importance of doctors maintaining ethical values, avoiding unnecessary diagnostic procedures, and prioritising normal deliveries over unwarranted C-sections. He called on both government and private practitioners to focus on patient welfare and build trust through humane interactions.

The minister made these remarks following the swearing-in ceremony of the newly nominated members of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) on Monday, emphasising the need for ethical medical practices and patient-centered care.

It may be recalled that the government has appointed six members to the APMC: Dr Gogineni Sujatha, Dr Kalavakollu Venkata Subba Naidu, Dr Duggamati Srihari Rao, Dr Swarna Geetha, Dr S Kesava Rao Babu, and Dr Chunduri Malliswari.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav administered the oath and urged them to uphold professional integrity while working to improve healthcare standards.

