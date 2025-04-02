New queue mode at sub-registrar offices in Andhra Pradesh from April 4

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government will implement the Dynamic Queue Management System (DQMS) across sub-registrar offices from April 4 to modernise registration services, reduce congestion, and improve efficiency.

The system, aimed at eliminating long wait times and ensuring a seamless experience for citizens, will initially be introduced in district headquarters across all 26 districts before expanding Statewide.

Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations, M Harinarayana, confirmed that the system was successfully tested in a pilot phase at the Kankipadu Sub-Registrar Office in Krishna district following Government Order (GO) 47 in February. Encouraged by its success, the government has now made arrangements for full-scale implementation. Officials stated that after assessing its effectiveness, the system will be extended to all sub-registrar offices.

Under DQMS, citizens must book appointment slots in advance through the department’s web portal or mobile app and upload necessary documents before visiting the sub-registrar office. Each office will offer 78 slots of 10 minutes per day, allowing applicants to complete their registration within an hour of their scheduled time. Those who miss their slot will have to wait for availability or reschedule. Officials will conduct awareness programmes to familiarise the public with the new system and ensure a smooth transition.