Reliance to ground 500 CBG plants in Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will embark on a transformative clean energy project with the foundation-laying ceremony of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants by Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on April 2, 2025, at Pedairlapadu village in Prakasam district.

The initiative, in partnership with Reliance Bio Energy Ltd., aims to set up 500 CBG plants across the State, signalling Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to leading India’s transition to sustainable energy.

Reliance’s ambitious project involves a Rs 65,000 crore investment over the next five years, which is expected to generate 2.5 lakh jobs across both urban and rural areas. Each of the plants will have a processing capacity of 22 tonnes per day (TPD) and will create 500 jobs per facility. The project will also utilise 5 lakh acres of wasteland for energy plantations, combining agricultural innovation with renewable energy.

The foundation-laying ceremony will be attended by key figures, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, along with senior officials from Reliance. The event marks a pivotal moment in the State’s journey to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and position itself as a biofuel hub.