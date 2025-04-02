Reliance to ground 500 CBG plants in Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will embark on a transformative clean energy project with the foundation-laying ceremony of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants by Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on April 2, 2025, at Pedairlapadu village in Prakasam district.
The initiative, in partnership with Reliance Bio Energy Ltd., aims to set up 500 CBG plants across the State, signalling Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to leading India’s transition to sustainable energy.
Reliance’s ambitious project involves a Rs 65,000 crore investment over the next five years, which is expected to generate 2.5 lakh jobs across both urban and rural areas. Each of the plants will have a processing capacity of 22 tonnes per day (TPD) and will create 500 jobs per facility. The project will also utilise 5 lakh acres of wasteland for energy plantations, combining agricultural innovation with renewable energy.
The foundation-laying ceremony will be attended by key figures, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Kanigiri MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, along with senior officials from Reliance. The event marks a pivotal moment in the State’s journey to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and position itself as a biofuel hub.
Vijayanand emphasised the project’s alignment with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of making Andhra Pradesh a clean energy leader. “This initiative will not only boost rural economies and sustainable farming but also support India’s broader goals of carbon neutrality and energy self-reliance,” he stated. The State government is facilitating the project with supportive measures, including policy incentives, land allotments, and streamlined regulatory approvals.
The Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative, which aims to convert agricultural residues and organic waste into clean fuel, will further support this transformation, fostering a circular economy. Vijayanand highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing green energy innovation, skill development, and economic growth. With its focus on renewable energy production, the CBG project is poised to reshape Andhra Pradesh’s energy landscape.
Min Lokesh and Anant Ambani to attend event
Prakasam Collector Thameem Ansariya, SP AR Damodar, and local MLA M Ugra Narasimha Reddy inspected the arrangements on Tuesday, reviewing seating, approach roads, parking, security and helipad facilities. Officials have been directed to ensure smooth coordination between govt depts & local leaders for prog’s success. Lokesh will arrive at the venue by helicopter at 9.15 am and attend the programme until 11.45 am before returning to Vijayawada airport. Reliance’s Anant Ambani will follow a similar schedule