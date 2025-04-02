Rs 98 crore for 4-lane railway overbridge in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi announced the construction of a new four-lane railway overbridge (ROB) at Shankar Vilas to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, she stated that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned `98 crore for the project, which will replace the existing two-lane ROB.

The new bridge, spanning 930 meters, will connect Hindu College Junction to Lodge Centre via Arundelpet 9th Lane. As part of the project, underpasses will be constructed at Arundelpet 4th and 5th Lanes and near the Government General Hospital to ensure smooth traffic flow. A total of 134 properties will be partially acquired, with compensation provided through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds.

The Collector credited Union Minister Pemmamsani Chandrasekhar for facilitating approvals. MoRTH granted administrative clearance in October 2024, followed by final state government approvals in February 2025. The tender process began in March, and contractor selection is in progress.

To manage traffic during construction, SP Satish Kumar outlined a diversion plan using Kankaragunta ROB and RUB, with police ensuring smooth movement.