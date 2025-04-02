Speculation is rife over new Andhra Pradesh BJP president

VIJAYAWADA: Speculation is rife over the selection of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh President, as the party is yet to make an official announcement.

The recent meeting of newly elected district presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with their respective state presidents on Sunday has fueled rumors that the process is underway. However, party sources have dismissed these claims.

Several names are being considered, including MLA Sujana Chowdhury, former MLC GVN Madhav, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Challapalli Surendra Reddy, Valluri Jaya Prakash, and Etukuri Suryanarayana Raju. Recently, the name of former IAS officer Dasari Srinivasa Rao has been added to the list. Meanwhile, current BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari is reportedly seeking to retain the position.

Some BJP leaders in Delhi suggest an announcement could be made by April 15, leading to increased discussions within the Andhra Pradesh BJP cadre and alliance partners.

Traditionally, the BJP does not reveal leadership choices until a final decision is made, and aspirants must directly communicate their interest to the central leadership.

NTR district BJP president Adduri Sriram dismissed the ongoing speculation, stating that the selection process is solely in the hands of the top leadership, with no involvement from district presidents.

West Godavari BJP president A Sridevi clarified that Sunday’s meeting focused on organising BJP Formation Day and Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the booth level and had no connection to leadership selection.

Tirupati district BJP president Samanchi Srinivas stated that discussions centred on monthly party programmes, including BJP Formation Day events on April 6-7, the Gaon Chalo initiative on April 10-11, and a 15-day campaign highlighting Ambedkar’s contributions and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s efforts toward his vision. He maintained that no discussions took place regarding the state president’s selection.

The BJP’s central leadership is expected to make a decision soon, but for now, the suspense continues.