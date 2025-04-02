Tiger spotted in Nallamalla, villagers scared

ONGOLE: Residents of Ganji Vari Palle and nearby villages in Yerragondapalem mandal, located within the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in the Nallamala forest, are gripped by fear following multiple sightings of a tiger in agricultural fields over the past three days.

Villagers and shepherds reported spotting the big cat, and on Monday, fresh pugmarks were discovered in the fields. Concerned residents alerted NSTR officials, who immediately deployed forest staff to monitor the area and warn locals about the tiger’s movements.

Trap cameras set up in the region confirmed the tiger’s presence. Forest personnel are actively patrolling Ganji Vari Palle, Kolukula, and Jangam Vari Palle to track its movements. Officials believe the tiger may be following wild boars, which roam farmlands in search of water during this season.

“We have taken all measures to guide the tiger back to the core area of the reserve. Villagers need not panic,” said a forest official.