Youth attacks mother, daughter with knife in Visakhapatnam; mother dies, daughter critical

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman was killed and her daughter sustained severe injuries after a man attacked them at their residence in Swayamkrushi Nagar of Kommadi under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Naveen, allegedly assaulted Nakka Deepika and her mother, Lakshmi, 46, with a knife after Deepika refused to marry him.

Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Deepika, despite being severely injured, managed to come out of the house and collapsed on the road. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Doctors have stated that her condition remains critical.

Locals revealed that Naveen had been harassing Deepika for some time under the pretence of love and marriage.

On Wednesday afternoon, he reportedly broke into their house, attacked both women with a knife, and fled the scene. PM Palem police reached the crime spot and have formed special teams to track down the accused, who is at large.