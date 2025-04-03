CM Naidu calls for support to set up Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on the industrialists, corporate institutions, professors and intellectuals to come forward for the setting up of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub so as to realise the ‘one family - one entrepreneur’ slogan. Naidu asserted that Andhra Pradesh should become the hub for new innovations.

During a meeting with several industrialists and intellectuals at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu expressed his desire to see more industrialists from Andhra Pradesh and to make the State as the hub for innovations.

He said that the innovation hub was named after Ratan Tata to inculcate the great spirit among all.

Stating that Indians emerged as entrepreneurs in several countries and are better than the foreigners in per capita income levels, Naidu expressed happiness over 30% of them being the Telugus. He said that the reforms rolled out by him as the Chief Minister of the combined AP played a key role behind the success of Telugu people in other nations.

Saying that the ‘one family - one entrepreneur’ and Zero Poverty - P 4 are good programmes launched by Naidu, those attending the meeting evinced interest to make their contribution.

Speaking on the occasion, BITS Pilani Vice Chancellor V Ramagopala Rao said that BITS Pilani campus will be established in Amaravati and will take up the first batch of admissions by next academic year.

He also expressed interest to be part of the Quantum Valley to come up in Amaravati.

GMR Group founder chairman GM Rao said about the establishment of GMR IT Innovation Centre in Visakhapatnam.