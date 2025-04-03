Complete Handri-Neeva phase I works by June: Nimmala to officials

VIJAYAWADA: The completion of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Project phase one is critical to realising the State government’s mission to make Rayalaseema drought-free, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu emphasised.

Addressing the officials through a video conference on Wednesday, Nimmala reviewed the progress of the ambitious canal project, which channels water to the parched Rayalaseema region. The Chief Minister’s vision of transforming Rayalaseema into Ratanalaseema is only possible by transporting Krishna and Godavari waters through the HNSS project, the minister asserted.

Highlighting the unprecedented budgetary allocation of Rs 3,243 crore for the Handri-Neeva project this year, the highest ever for the project, Nimmala termed it a sign of the State government’s commitment. “This is a historic step—you all need to notice it,” he told officials, urging them to draw inspiration from Naidu’s leadership and complete the works on a war footing. Furthermore, the minister directed the officials to wrap up the first phase of works by June 2025.

He alleged that despite Jagan’s claims of being a “son of Rayalaseema,” his administration failed to get the ball rolling with the 3,850 cusecs capacity motors installed under Naidu and even left electricity bills unpaid, letting dues stack up. “History will mark Jagan as the one who turned his back on Rayalaseema,” he added.