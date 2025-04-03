In a first, government to offer 47 medical tests at doorstep

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to launch a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide 47 confirmatory diagnostic tests at people’s doorstep through the revamped Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), popularly known as 104 services. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare accessibility across the State.

The new service provider has agreed to conduct 20 common tests at Rs 195, with other tests available at reasonable rates. Each MMU is expected to screen approximately 35 individuals per day.

The introduction of these diagnostic tests will facilitate the creation of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), enabling a comprehensive health profile of the population. This will help the government assess the health status of the population, and implement targeted health interventions. Currently, 104 ambulances conduct only two rapid-kit tests for diabetes and hypertension.

Under the scheme, all beneficiaries will get 20 common tests, including Blood Glucose, Complete Blood Picture, Renal Function and Liver Function Tests, Lipid Profile, Urine Analysis, and Arterial Blood Gas tests. Additionally, 27 disease-specific tests will be conducted based on medical requirement.

Initially, the confirmatory diagnostic tests will be introduced on a pilot basis to assess data reliability before expanding them Statewide. As part of this initiative, the new service provider will equip all 904 MMUs with semi-automatic biochemistry analyzers, CBC machines, microscopes, and incubators. Each vehicle will be staffed with a lab technician.

The government has awarded the contract for 108 and 104 services to a consortium led by Bhavya Health Services Private Limited, in partnership with SRIT India Private Limited, following the withdrawal of the existing service provider. The monthly cost of operating the 108 and 104 services, along with the Emergency Response Centre, has increased from Rs 28 crore to Rs 31 crore, a marginal rise of less than 11%.

The increase accounts for the procurement of 190 new 108 ambulances to replace outdated vehicles, rising fuel costs, and higher staff wages.

The government noted that when the previous tender was finalised in 2020, diesel was priced at Rs 70 per litre, compared to the current rate of Rs 97.47. Additionally, drivers of 108 ambulances will receive a Rs 2,000 salary hike per month.