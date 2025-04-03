Andhra Pradesh

Koyye Moshenu Raju administers oath to five new MLCs

Alapati Rajendra Prasad takes oath as MLC on Wednesday.
VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju administered the oath of office to five newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) on Wednesday.

Three of the MLCs—BT Naidu (TDP), K Nagendra Rao alias Nagababu (JSP), and Somu Veerraju (BJP)—were elected under MLA quota, while Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Perabathula Rajasekhar were elected from the Graduates’ constituencies.

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the Council Chairman’s chambers, attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Later, JSP MLC Nagababu met CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat to express his gratitude.

