MAUD Minister inaugurates Sujana Mitra to improve public services

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana inaugurated the Sujana Mitra programme on Wednesday, an initiative by the Sujana Foundation to improve public services in Vijayawada West constituency.

MLA and former Union Minister Sujana Chowdhury spearheaded the programme, with BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas also present.

The initiative appoints division coordinators to accelerate development in 22 divisions. Minister Narayana distributed electric bikes to coordinators to ensure smooth implementation. He criticised the previous government for mismanaging municipal funds, causing stalled infrastructure projects, and assured that the current administration is working to restore funding

MLA Sujana Chowdhury said the programme aims for collective responsibility beyond politics. He announced plans to install CCTV cameras and raise awareness of welfare schemes through trained coordinators.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas praised Chowdhury’s dedication, highlighting the state’s financial challenges and the coalition government’s efforts to rebuild.

TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha, Jana Sena leader Samineni Udayabhanu, and BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram attended the event, showing strong political support.