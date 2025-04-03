Andhra Pradesh

MEPMA of Kadapa district finds place in Guinness Book

District Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri received the Guinness World Record and World Record Union certifications from officials in Vijayawada.
The MEPMA department of YSR Kadapa district has secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for its achievements in digital commerce and economic empowerment of self-help group (SHG) members.
The MEPMA department of YSR Kadapa district has secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for its achievements in digital commerce and economic empowerment of self-help group (SHG) members.Photo |Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KADAPA: The MEPMA department of YSR Kadapa district has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for its achievements in digital commerce and economic empowerment of Self-Help Group (SHG) members.

District Collector Sreedhar Cherukuri received the Guinness World Record and World Record Union certifications from officials in Vijayawada.

He stated that MEPMA, in collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and WOW.GENI, aims to expand SHG businesses through a digital platform, enhancing market reach and economic stability.On March 8, MEPMA targeted the sale of over 1 lakh products in a single day, generating Rs 1 crore in revenue.

In YSR Kadapa alone, 13,258 products worth Rs 5.33 lakh were sold. Cherukuri commended MEPMA’s efforts in digital commerce and women’s empowerment, urging them to continue striving for global recognition.

Guinness Book of World Records
MEPMA department
YSR Kadapa

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com