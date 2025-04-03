Minister Nadendla Manohar checks quality of goods at Rythu Bazaar

VIJAYAWADA: Minister Nadendla Manohar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing quality goods at affordable prices in Rythu Bazaars.

During a surprise inspection at Autonagar APICC Rythu Bazaar on Wednesday, he reviewed goods in each shop, interacted with consumers, and addressed their concerns.

While inspecting rice stocks, he found quality issues and directed the seizure of 204 rice bags (26 kg each).

The minister instructed officials to enforce stricter quality control measures to prevent substandard goods from reaching consumers. He assured that the government would prioritise better management in Rythu Bazaars, ensuring that people receive safe and high-quality products.