Nagavali Express coach derails at Vizianagaram, no casualties reported

VIZIANAGARAM: A coach of the Nanded-Sambalpur Nagavali Express derailed at Vizianagaram railway station on Wednesday at around 11.40 am while departing. No casualties were reported.

The general seating (GS) coach got entangled with the second-class cum luggage coach (SLR), causing a temporary disruption.

Railway officials rushed to the site and detached the affected coaches. After thorough safety inspections, the train resumed its journey at 12.47 pm with all passengers on board.

Authorities confirmed that the derailment occurred at a very low speed, preventing injuries.

The downline (Visakhapatnam-Palasa) is expected to be restored soon, while the UP main line and both UP and DN lines of the RV section remain operational.

The railway provided refreshments and water to passengers during the delay. Officials assured that all necessary safety measures were taken before resuming operations.