Ongole civic body collects Rs 41 crore against tax target of Rs 73.39 crore

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has collected 57.14 per cent of property tax for the 2024-25 financial year, amounting to Rs 41 crore against a total demand of Rs 73.39 crore from 66,069 assessments within city limits.

In water tax collections, authorities secured Rs 8.54 crore, Rs 13.73 crore more than the previous year.

Meanwhile, Chimakurthy Municipality achieved an impressive 93% collection rate, collecting Rs 3.11 crore from a total demand of Rs 3.34 crore for 6,659 assessments.Other municipalities, including Markapur, Giddalur, Podili, Darsi, and Kanigiri Nagar Panchayats, also reported higher tax collections compared to previous years. The entire district, which has 1,35,222 tax assessments and a total demand of Rs 107.83 crore, saw significant improvement in collections.

Officials had earlier feared that OMC might not meet the eligibility criteria for 16th Finance Commission funds, which provide Rs 6 crore annually for five years. However, through relentless efforts, tax collections surged, averaging Rs 60 lakh per day in the last 5-6 days.

The government’s 50% interest waiver on overdue taxes also encouraged defaulters to clear long-pending dues, resulting in Rs 13.75 crore more collections than in 2023-24.

OMC Commissioner Dr K Venkateswara Rao expressed satisfaction, stating, “Our staff’s dedication led to record tax collections. On March 31, 2025, OMC tax counters remained open until 9 PM, collecting Rs 1.50 crore in pending dues.”